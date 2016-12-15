BRIEF-Core-Mark announces new supply agreement with Walmart

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - Anticipated start date for service under this agreement is May 2017.

* Core-Mark Holding Company - Signed three-year supply deal to service about 530 Walmart Neighborhood Markets, Supercenter stores in five western states

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc- Core-Mark will be primary distributor to stores for candy, tobacco and certain snack foods

* Core-Mark announces new supply agreement with Walmart Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: