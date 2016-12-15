BRIEF-Danaos Corp reports Q3 and nine months results for the period ended Sept 30

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danaos Corp

* Danaos - Due to Hanjin bankruptcy, recorded write-off of $15.8 million, representing outstanding charter hire owed to co by Hanjin as of June 30, 2016

* Currently in a position to fully service all of its operational and contractual financial obligations

* Danaos - Due to cancellation of Hanjin Charters, co in breach of certain financial covenants as at Sept 30, 2016, co obtained waivers until April 1, 2017

* Danaos Corporation reports third quarter and nine months results for the period ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q3 revenue fell 22.7 percent to $111.8 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: