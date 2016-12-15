FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT reports public offering of $60 mln of trust units
December 15, 2016 / 10:10 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Morguard North American Residential REIT reports public offering of $60 mln of trust units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- public offering 4.37 million trust units at $13.75 per unit for gross proceeds of $60 million

* Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust- net proceeds from offering will be used to fund future acquisitions, repay debt

* Morguard North American Residential REIT announces public offering of $60 million of trust units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
