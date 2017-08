Dec 15 (Reuters) - DGSE Companies Inc :

* DGSE Companies Inc - announced that John R. Loftus has been appointed to positions of chairman of board, president and chief executive officer

* DGSE Companies Inc - Loftus replaces Matthew M. Peakes, who resigned from board effective December 10, 2016

* DGSE Companies announces appointment of new chief executive officer