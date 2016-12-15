FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Acerus announces NATESTO license agreement with Hyundai Pharm
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 11:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Acerus announces NATESTO license agreement with Hyundai Pharm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation :

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus is eligible to receive a milestone payment upon regulatory approval of natesto in south korea

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation - will receive non-refundable upfront fee, with a first instalment paid at signing and remaining payable in jan 2017

* Acerus pharmaceuticals corporation- acerus will oversee manufacturing of natesto and receive a supply price for product

* Press release - acerus announces natesto license agreement with hyundai pharm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

