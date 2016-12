Dec 15 B2gold Corp :

* B2Gold-Under agreement, co sold interest in mining claims, mining leases comprising Borosi concessions in Nicaragua for 23.45 million common shares of Calibre

* B2Gold Corp - deemed price of CDN$0.14 per share and an aggregate deemed price of CDN$3.3 million

* B2gold acquires an additional 23,450,000 common shares of Calibre Mining Corp