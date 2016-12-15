FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement
December 15, 2016 / 11:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entree Gold Inc :

* Entree Gold Inc- net proceeds from private placement are expected to be used to support restructuring of entrée's business

* Says co announced non-brokered private placement of up to 17 million units of company at a price of c$0.41 per unit

* Entree Gold - proceeds to also be used for exploration program designed to test several high priority targets at company's ann mason project in nevada

* Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
