BRIEF-Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entree Gold Inc :

* Entree Gold Inc- net proceeds from private placement are expected to be used to support restructuring of entrée's business

* Says co announced non-brokered private placement of up to 17 million units of company at a price of c$0.41 per unit

* Entree Gold - proceeds to also be used for exploration program designed to test several high priority targets at company's ann mason project in nevada

* Entree Gold announces non-brokered private placement