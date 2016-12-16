BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 15 International Tower Hill Mines Ltd
* Offering to consist of 45.8 million common shares of co at a price of $0.48 per share
* International Tower Hill Mines announces US$22 million non-brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares
Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Global markets continue adjusting to prospect of higher US rates