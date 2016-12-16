FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 1:29 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Interoil Corp

* Interoil-Exxonmobil agreed to purchase all issued,outstanding shares of co for consideration consisting of $45 per share payable in Exxonmobil shares

* Entered into amended and restated arrangement agreement with Exxonmobil that extends outside date of transaction to march 31, 2017

* Termination fee that may become payable by company in certain circumstances has been increased from $67 million to $100 million

* New record date set for January 10, 2017 for shareholder meeting anticipated in mid-February 2017

* Company expects to mail revised mic in mid-January 2017

* Under terms, Exxonmobil also agreed to make a contingent resource payment

* CRP to provide for additional cash payment of about $7.07 per co share for each tcfe gross resource certification of Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe

* Additional cash payment up to a cap of 11 tcfe of certified resource, up from July arrangement agreement, which was capped at 10 tcfe

* Interoil provides update on Exxonmobil transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.