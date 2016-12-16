BRIEF-Limbach Holdings prices offering of 1.6 mln shares at $13.5 per share
* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share
Dec 15 Renren Inc
* Qtrly net loss attributable to Renren Inc shareholders per ADS $0.07
* Renren announces unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 102.8 percent to $17.9 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $20.5 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 36.3 to 51.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share.
* says co and Safeway in Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho are voluntarily recalling bakery products made with Valley Milk Powder