Dec 15 Renren Inc

* Qtrly net loss attributable to Renren Inc shareholders per ADS $0.07

* Renren announces unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 102.8 percent to $17.9 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $18.5 million to $20.5 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up 36.3 to 51.1 percent