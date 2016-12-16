Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :

* Says arrangement values canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $900 million

* Indirect wholly-owned unit of fund entered into agreement to buy all shares of Canexus Corporation

* Says pursuant to arrangement, canexus shareholders will receive $1.65 in cash per common share

* Chemtrade enters into agreement to acquire Canexus for $1.65 cash per share in a board-supported plan of arrangement