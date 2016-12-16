UPDATE 1-Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
* Says arrangement values canexus at an enterprise value of approximately $900 million
* Indirect wholly-owned unit of fund entered into agreement to buy all shares of Canexus Corporation
* Says pursuant to arrangement, canexus shareholders will receive $1.65 in cash per common share
* Chemtrade enters into agreement to acquire Canexus for $1.65 cash per share in a board-supported plan of arrangement
