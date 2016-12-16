UPDATE 1-Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
Dec 15 Canexus Corp :
* Says transaction is to be completed by way of a plan of arrangement under business corporations act (Alberta)
* Says Canexus' board of directors unanimously determined that arrangement is in best interests of canexus
* Longview Communications is Canexus' communications advisor. Kingsdale Shareholder Services is Canexus' strategic shareholder services advisor
* Says deal arrangement reflects an enterprise value of approximately $900 million for canexus
* Says board will recommend that Canexus shareholders vote in favour of arrangement
* Canexus announces agreement to be acquired by Chemtrade for $1.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
