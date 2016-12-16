UPDATE 1-Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
Dec 15 Gulfport Energy Corp :
* Says priced public offering of 29 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $21.50 per share
* Gulfport Energy Corporation announces pricing of its common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share.