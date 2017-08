Dec 15 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp :

* Says net proceeds to Gulfport from sale of notes will be approximately $591 million

* Says has priced at par an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2025

* Gulfport Energy Corporation prices $600 million offering of 6.375% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: