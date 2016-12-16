UPDATE 1-Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
Dec 15 Gulfport Energy Corp :
* Says net proceeds to Gulfport from sale of notes will be approximately $591 million
* Says has priced at par an offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2025
* Gulfport Energy Corporation prices $600 million offering of 6.375% senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share
