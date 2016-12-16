Chemtrade Logistics to buy chemical maker Canexus
Dec 15 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share.
Dec 15 Limbach Holdings Inc :
* priced offering of 1.6 million shares of common stock of company at a price to public of $13.50 per share
* Limbach Holdings announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* says co and Safeway in Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho are voluntarily recalling bakery products made with Valley Milk Powder
* Global markets continue adjusting to prospect of higher US rates