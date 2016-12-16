BRIEF-Honeywell reaffirms 2017 earnings forecast of $6.85/shr - $7.10/shr

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc

* Honeywell provides 2017 outlook; earnings per share guidance of $6.85 - $7.10

* Reaffirmed its Q4 and full year 2016 sales and earnings guidance

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $6.60, revenue view $39.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.75, revenue view $10.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year 2017 earnings per share view $6.85 to $7.10

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $7.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Honeywell International Inc says earnings growth is driven by organic sales growth up 1 percent - 3 percent in 2017

* Honeywell -"Continuing to improve growth profile through strategic portfolio actions and expect to see better sales, EPS growth, margin expansion in 2017"

* Honeywell International Inc - Sees 2017 EPS growth of 6 percent - 10 percent