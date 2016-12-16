FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 12:01 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust to acquire $521 mln core logistics portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy Property Trust announces acquisition of $521 million core logistics portfolio

* Gramercy Property-2017 cash NOI for stabilized properties expected to be about $30.3 million with 5.2 years of weighted average remaining lease term

* Gramercy Property Trust - assumed about $198 million of secured debt in connection with acquisition with weighted average interest rate of 4.1 pct

* Gramercy Property Trust - two value add assets are currently 82 pct leased and are expected to generate cash NOI of $4.6 million upon stabilization

* The $521 million portfolio consists of 15 stabilized assets with a weighted average remaining lease term of 5.2 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

