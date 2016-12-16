BRIEF-Eldorado says Paul Wright to retire from CEO position

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Eldorado Gold Corp

* Eldorado announces retirement of president and chief executive officer, names successor

* Eldorado Gold Corp - Paul Wright will retire from his position of president and chief executive officer

* George Burns, will succeed Wright as president and chief executive officer

* Eldorado announces retirement of president and chief executive officer, names successor

* Eldorado Gold Corp - Wright will continue as a member of Eldorado's board of directors, moving to chairman position

* Eldorado Gold - Robert Gilmore, co's current chairman, will continue to serve on board, moving to position of vice-chairman, independent lead director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: