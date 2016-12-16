BRIEF-Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 compensation $93 mln
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
Dec 16 Turquoise Hill Resources -
* Lower production compared to 2016 result of about one-quarter less copper head grade, about one-half less gold head grade
* Capital expenditures for 2017 on a cash-basis are expected to be approximately $100 million for open-pit operations
* Continues to expect production from first underground draw bell in mid-2020,first sustainable production beginning early 2021
* Oyu Tolgoi expected to produce 130,000-160,000 tonnes copper and 100,000 to 140,000 ounces of gold in concentrates for 2017
* Operating cash costs for 2017 are expected to be approximately $720 million
* Capital expenditures for 2017 on a cash-basis are expected to be $825 million to $925 million for underground development
* Turquoise Hill announces 2017 production and financial guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination