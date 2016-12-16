BRIEF-Conifex to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc -
* Discharged in full its outstanding $12 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2014
* Unit received additional property damage and business interruption insurance proceeds in amount of $5.45 million
* Expects to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4 as a result of additional insurance proceeds
* Conifex Power received a total of $17 million under insurance claim, which has now been fully settled
