8 months ago
BRIEF-Conifex to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4
December 16, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Conifex to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Conifex Timber Inc -

* Discharged in full its outstanding $12 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured subordinated convertible notes issued in 2014

* Unit received additional property damage and business interruption insurance proceeds in amount of $5.45 million

* Expects to recognize additional earnings of about $0.10 per share in Q4 as a result of additional insurance proceeds

* Conifex Power received a total of $17 million under insurance claim, which has now been fully settled

* Conifex provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

