BRIEF-Viacom's former CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 compensation $93 mln
* Viacom Inc - Former president and CEO Philippe Dauman's 2016 total compenstaion includes one time separation payment of $58.0 million
Dec 16 NantHealth Inc -
* Pricing of an aggregate of $100 million principal amount of 5.50% convertible senior notes due 2021
* Estimates that aggregate net proceeds from offerings will be approximately $96.2 million
* NantHealth Inc announces pricing of $100 million of 5.50 pct convertible notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 5.25 pts, Nasdaq 13.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Marathon Petroleum - Amendment to establish January 9, 2017 as date by which a stockholder must submit any director nomination