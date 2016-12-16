FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 16, 2016 / 1:13 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen auto-injector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mylan NV

* Mylan says authorized generic, which will reach pharmacies starting next week, has same drug formulation and device functionality as Epipen auto-injector

* Authorized generic for Epipen auto-injector is available in 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg strengths

* Launch of authorized generic for Epipen-injector at a wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) of $300 per epinephrine injection

* To further increase access to treatment, mylan has launched an additional patient purchase option at $300 per two-pack

* Mylan launches the first generic for Epipen (epinephrine injection, USP) auto-injector as an authorized generic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

