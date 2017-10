Dec 16 (Reuters) - Milestone Scientific Inc

* Milestone Scientific Inc prices public offering of common stock and warrants for gross proceeds of $3.0 million

* Public offering price for each share and related warrant is $1.50

* Milestone Scientific Inc - Pricing of underwritten public offering of 2 million shares of common stock, accompanying warrants to purchase 1.5 million shares