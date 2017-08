BRIEF-Steel Dynamics sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.36-$0.40 including items

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Steel Dynamics Inc :

* Steel Dynamics Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share

* Steel Dynamics Inc - Q4 2016 profitability from company's steel operations is expected to decrease significantly in comparison to sequential q3

* Q4 2016 profitably for company's metals recycling platform is expected to be similar to sequential q3

* Steel Dynamics Inc - excluding charges, company's estimated Q4 2016 earnings guidance would have been in range of $0.40 to $0.44 per diluted share

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.36 to $0.40 including items