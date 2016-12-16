FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says mid-stage data published in the British Journal of Haematology
December 16, 2016 / 2:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says mid-stage data published in the British Journal of Haematology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces publication of clinical data from the phase 2 trial of TG-1101 (ublituximab) in combination with ibrutinib in the british journal of haematology

* An 88% overall response rate was reported at month 6 for all patients treated in phase 2 study of tg-1101

* Phase 2 study of tg-1101 data demonstrates combination to be well tolerated with limited grade 3/4 adverse events observed

* TG Therapeutics- "recently announced completion of enrollment in revised genuine trial and look forward to announcing top line data in first half of 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

