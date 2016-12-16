Dec 16 Intertain Group Ltd :
* Intertain announces debt financing to fund earn-out
pre-payment
* Debt finance comprised of sterling equivalent £70 million
incremental first lien term loan and a £90 million second lien
term loan facility
* Proceeds from debt financing have been used to fund a £150
million pre-payment of earn-out payment
* Incremental first lien facility will mature in april 2022
* Second lien facility will mature in december 2022
* Raised additional debt finance in an aggregate sterling
equivalent amount of £160 million
* Continues to expect that amount of earn-out will exceed
amount of pre-payment
* Discussions with UK listing authority in relation to
listing of Jackpotjoy Plc's ordinary shares on lse are
continuing
