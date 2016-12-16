BRIEF-MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of 21%, operating earnings growth in excess of 90%

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mimedx Group Inc :

* MiMedx 2017 guidance forecasts revenue growth in excess of 21% and operating earnings growth in excess of 90%

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.31 to $0.33

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.09 to $0.11

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 to $0.23

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $307 million

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $69.4 million to $72.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $244.5 million to $248 million

* MiMedx Group Inc says board of directors to authorize an increase in and extension of company's share repurchase program

* "Anticipating increased growth from Amniofill and Orthoflo Lyophilized, two new product lines we launched during Q3 of this year"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $300.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $70.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MiMedx Group Inc - Extends term of share repurchase program until December 31, 2017

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $245.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MiMedx Group - Increase in share repurchase program gives company about $10 million remaining in share repurchase program that commenced in May, 2014

* MiMedx Group Inc says gross profit margins for 2017 expected to be in range of 86% to 88% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: