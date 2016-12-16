FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Pfizer says FDA drops black box warning on anti-smoking drug Chantix
#Market News
December 16, 2016 / 7:48 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pfizer says FDA drops black box warning on anti-smoking drug Chantix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* FDA approves removal of boxed warning regarding serious neuropsychiatric events from Chantix (Varenicline) labeling

* Labeling revisions may further encourage smokers and healthcare providers to discuss smoking cessation treatment options

* updated warning in Chantix labeling notes that postmarketing reports of serious or clinically significant neuropsychiatric adverse events in patients treated with Chantix

* labeling revisions also include updates to corresponding warning and addition of clinical data on superior efficacy of chantix compared to bupropion or nicotine patch

* FDA approves removal of boxed warning regarding serious neuropsychiatric events from Chantix (Varenicline) labeling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

