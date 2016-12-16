FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Laramide resources announces private placement
December 16, 2016 / 11:08 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Laramide resources announces private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Laramide Resources Ltd :

* Laramide Resources Ltd- non-brokered private placement of up to 12 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit

* Laramide Resources - also plans to use proceeds to close previously announced acquisition of uri's wholly owned subsidiary hydro resources, inc

* Laramide Resources Ltd- plans to use proceeds of offering to advance its uranium projects

* Laramide Resources announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

