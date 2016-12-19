FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2016 / 1:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial to buy Allied World for $4.9 bln in cash and stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :

* cash and share offer with dividend for total value of $54.00 per Allied World share - $10.00 in cash and $44.00 in Fairfax shares

* offer price represents a premium of 18% to closing price of $45.77 per Allied World share on December 16, 2016

* Option to increase total cash payable to Allied World shareholders by up to $30/Allied World share, for total of $40 cash/Allied World share

* Fairfax may elect to fund $30.00 in cash by an equity or debt issuance or by bringing in third party partners

* offer unanimously supported by Allied World board

* Fairfax Financial says transaction will be effected by way of an exchange offer, followed by a squeeze-out merger

* Fairfax Financial to acquire Allied World for $4.9 billion in cash and stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

