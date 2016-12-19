BRIEF-Mkango enters into agreement with Noble

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mkango Resources Ltd :

* Mkango resources-entered agreement with noble resources international, which will also allow noble to acquire up to a 12.5% interest in Mkango

* Mkango resources-under agreement, co to issue 12 million shares purchase warrants to noble, aligning noble's interests with those of Mkango's shareholders

* Press release - Mkango enters into agreement with noble to collaborate in the rare earths sector and raises £450,000 in connection with the transaction