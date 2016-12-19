BRIEF-Brainstorm reaches agreement with FDA to proceed with NurOwn phase 3 trial

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc

* Sees to commence an international phase 3 trial with NurOwn in ALS in 2017

* plans to submit application in Israel that will allow patient access to NurOwn as treatment granted hospital exemption

* Says has reached general agreement with FDA to proceed to a phase 3 trial

* sees submission of application for hospital exemption for NurOwn in Israel successful end of phase 2 meeting in 2017

* Brainstorm reports on successful end of phase 2 meeting with FDA, upcoming phase 3 trial and planned application for hospital exemption for NurOwn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: