UPDATE 3-Norway, China normalise ties after Nobel Peace Prize row
OSLO/BEIJING, Dec 19 Norway and China on Monday normalised diplomatic and political ties, frozen since 2010 when Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
Dec 19 Yirendai Ltd -
* Yirendai strengthens board of directors with appointment of Chaomei Chen as independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO/BEIJING, Dec 19 Norway and China on Monday normalised diplomatic and political ties, frozen since 2010 when Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.
* Says Granules Omnichem Facility completed first USFDA inspection with 7 observations
* Ideal completion services to acquire flowback and production testing assets from Cathedral Energy Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: