BRIEF-Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation announce strategic partnership and investment agreement

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Lombard Medical Inc
* Lombard Medical and MicroPort Scientific Corporation announce strategic partnership and investment agreement
* Lombard Medical says agreement provides MicroPort exclusive marketing rights for Lombard Medical's Aorfix, Altura AAA stent graft product lines in China
* Agreement provides microport right to a technology license to manufacture products for China market
* MicroPort has invested $15 million in a combination of Lombard Medical common stock and convertible debt
* Lombard Medical Inc says Lombard Medical will also appoint two representatives of MicroPort to serve on its board of five non-executive directors
* MicroPort will also have exclusive marketing rights for both Altura and Aorfix in Brazil