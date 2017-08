Dec 19 (Reuters) - Contravir Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Contravir Pharmaceuticals - plans to begin evaluating TXL at 150 mg per day dosing and potentially higher dosing based on TXL's performance

* Contravir expands Phase 2A trial of tenofovir exalidex (formerly CMX157) to include doses above 100 mg