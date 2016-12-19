FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Mosaic Company to acquire Vale Fertilizantes for $2.5 billion
December 19, 2016

BRIEF-The Mosaic Company to acquire Vale Fertilizantes for $2.5 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic Company to acquire vale fertilizantes for $2.5 billion

* Mosaic Co says acquisition is expected generate over $80 million of after-tax synergies

* Mosaic Co says expects that U.S. Phosphate production facilities will continue to operate at high rates in order to meet strong and growing global demand

* Mosaic Co says deal expected to be accretive in 2018

* Mosaic Co says to fund acquisition with $1.25 billion in cash, which co plans to raise through issuance of debt, and about 42.3 million shares of its common stock

* Acquisition will add approximately 8,000 employees, bringing Mosaic’s global headcount to approximately 17,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

