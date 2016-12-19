FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Resolute Energy anticipates 2017 production of 24,000-28,000 boepd
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Resolute Energy anticipates 2017 production of 24,000-28,000 boepd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Resolute Energy Corp:

* Resolute Energy Corporation provides production and cost guidance; Announces 2017 capital budget

* Sees 2017 annual production of 8.7 to 10.2 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Expect that 2016 production will be at high end of previously announced guidance range

* Sees 2017 anticipated capital budget of $210 to $240 million

* Approximately 11,600 mmbtu of gas production is hedged in 2017

* 2017 plan production is anticipated to be between 24,000 and 28,000 boe per day

* Expect to refinance revolving credit facility during Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.