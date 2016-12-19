BRIEF-WellCare issues 2017 annual guidance

Dec 19 (Reuters) - WellCare Health Plans Inc

* WellCare issues 2017 annual guidance

* WellCare Health Plans Inc says reaffirmed its full-year 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WellCare says 2017 Medicaid health plans premium revenue to be affected by elimination of Medicaid reimbursement revenue associated with affordable care act health insurer fee moratorium

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.35 to $5.45

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $6.00 to $6.25