BRIEF-Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior proposal and commencement of matching period

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Redknee Solutions Inc

* Redknee Solutions Inc announces receipt of superior proposal and commencement of matching period

* Received an unsolicited offer from ESW Capital LLC and Wave Systems Corp

* Redknee Solutions says under ESW Capital's offer, co would complete private placement of 800,000 series a shares of co, share purchase warrant to ESW Capital Investor

* Board unanimously determined, that ESW Capital's offer constitutes a superior proposal

* Under offer warrant would entitle ESW Capital Investor to acquire a number of common shares equal to $60 million

* Redknee solutions says under Capital's offer, co would complete private placement, common share purchase warrant to ESW Capital investor for proceeds of $83.2 million