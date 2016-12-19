FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ameris Bancorp

* Ameris Bancorp announces highly accretive joint venture with USPF and an agreement with regulators concerning BSA

* On Dec 16, 2016, Ameris Bank entered into a stipulation to issuance of a consent order with its bank regulatory agencies

* Company expects earnings accretion in first year of approximately 7%-8%

* Ameris Bank consented to issuance of a consent order relating to weaknesses in its bank secrecy act compliance program

* Ameris Bank will incur additional non-interest expenses associated with implementation of corrective actions

* Ameris Bancorp says to incur charge for a one-time expense of about $0.10 per share in q4 of 2016, minimal impact to operating results expected for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.