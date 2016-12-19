BRIEF-China Ceramics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

Dec 19 (Reuters) - China Ceramics Co Ltd

* China Ceramics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* China Ceramics says beginning on July 1, instituted a 10% reduction in prices of slow moving products which we hope will turn some of inventory into cash

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* "for remainder of 2016 and into first half of 2017, we anticipate continued challenging market conditions"

* Q3 revenue RMB 251.2 million versus rmb 339 million

* Q3 earnings per share RMB 0.42