Dec 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Solar Inc

* Secured GBP 49.3 million ($62.8 million) non-recourse term loan facilities to refinance a portfolio of 10 solar power plants

* Canadian solar secures GBP 49.3 million refinancing with natwest for 50 megawatts solar power projects