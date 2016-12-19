BRIEF-Concordia International Corp provides business update

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Concordia International Corp

* Decided to further reduce expenses by terminating its current contract sales team that was promoting donnatal

* Intends to redirect its resources to other potential pdt with photofrin opportunities

* Announced it will be removed from Nasdaq Biotech Index (nbi) effective prior to market opening on monday

* Paid first installment of its earn-out to Cinven relating to co's october 2015 acquisition of amdipharm mercury limited

* Believes that it has access to sufficient liquidity to meet all of its near term financial obligations

* Termination of company's phase 3 trial for photodynamic therapy with photofrin

