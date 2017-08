Dec 19 (Reuters) - Stage Stores Inc :

* Stage Stores Inc - extends term from October 6, 2019 until December 16, 2021

* Stage Stores Inc - borrowings under credit facility remain available to finance capital expenditures, to support company's letter of credit requirements

* Stage Stores announces credit facility increase to $450 million and term extension

