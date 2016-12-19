BRIEF-Orexigen Therapeutics announces commercialization, distributorship agreement with Biologix FZCO for contrave for 10 countries in the Middle East

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Orexigen Therapeutics Inc :

* Agreement covers ten countries in middle east

* Orexigen therapeutics-under terms of deal, Biologix responsible for obtaining regulatory approvals, local product registrations in each of 10 countries

* Biologix expects contrave to be available for patients in some countries starting in Q3 of 2017

* Press release - orexigen therapeutics announces commercialization and distributorship agreement with biologix fzco for contrave (naltrexone hcl / bupropion hcl prolonged release) for ten countries in the middle east Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: