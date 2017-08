Dec 19 (Reuters) - Cerus Corp

* Cerus Corp - Total value of full five-year contract has also increased to be worth up to $185 million in non-dilutive funding to Cerus

* Cerus announces exercise of additional BARDA contract options totaling $10,825,555 for activities related to its planned Phase III Trial of the Intercept Red Blood Cell System Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: