Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brixton Metals Corp

* Brixton Metals to acquire Gowganda mine from Tahoe Resources

* Brixton Metals Corp - Temex will retain a 3.0 percent net smelter returns royalty on Gowganda silver project

* Brixton Metals Corp - Agreement provides that Brixton will issue 1.5 million common shares to Temex for Gowganda silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: