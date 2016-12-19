BRIEF-Vincent Viola nominated by president-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of the army
Dec 19 Brixton Metals Corp
* Brixton Metals to acquire Gowganda mine from Tahoe Resources
* Brixton Metals Corp - Temex will retain a 3.0 percent net smelter returns royalty on Gowganda silver project
* Brixton Metals Corp - Agreement provides that Brixton will issue 1.5 million common shares to Temex for Gowganda silver project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brixton Metals - Entered into asset purchase agreement with Temex Resources Corp to acquire 100 percent interest in Gowganda mine in Ontario, Canada
