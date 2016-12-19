BRIEF-Vincent Viola nominated by president-elect Donald Trump to serve as secretary of the army
* Vincent J. Viola nominated by president-elect Donald J. Trump to serve as secretary of the army
Dec 19 Unit Corp -
* J. Michael Adcock, a current board member, has been elected new chairman
* Unit corporation announces retirement of John Nikkel, chairman of the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brixton Metals - Entered into asset purchase agreement with Temex Resources Corp to acquire 100 percent interest in Gowganda mine in Ontario, Canada
* Expanded leave policies that provide additional paid time off to eligible employees following birth or adoption of a child or when a family member is critically ill